Lafayette holiday sales tax collections set new record

With more than $827 million in sales in December, 2024 taxable sales reached $8.59 billion— breaking the all-time record set in 2023 by $129 million. Sales ended the year up 1.5% from 2023 and up 4.7% from 2023.

According to an analysis by LEDA, December 2024 sales, coming in at $827 million, were the highest single month on record edging out the previous high of $799 million from December 2022.

“Taxable sales continued at a steady pace in 2024 with sales topping $800 million for the first time in a single month. As we move into the new year, national forecasts anticipate consumer spending will grow 3.1% in 2025; however, renewed concerns about inflation could hinder that growth,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “As always, I encourage Acadiana residents to support local retailers and service providers first and as often as possible. As more national retailers have announced store closings, this could be an opportunity for local retailers to fill a void.”

Total municipal taxable sales were up in Lafayette (1.5%), Broussard (0.8%), Carencro (2.7%), Duson (2.4%), and Youngsville (3.7%). Sales were also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 3.4%. Sales in Scott were down 3.3%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

Here's LEDA's spreadsheet, which has figures going back years. You can find this document and more in their research library by clicking here.