Lafayette High students get immersive learning experience at English Animal Clinic

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students from Lafayette High School's Small Animal Care class took a special field trip Thursday to the English Animal Clinic, where they got an immersive, real-world learning experience.

During their visit, licensed veterinarians did a live surgery on special needs kittens from local medical cat rescue Because of Brucey.

"They take some of the sickest of the sick from our shelter population, and so we have a couple of cats that have some missing eyes that we'll need to remove today," said Dr. Katie Habetz, associate veterinarian and medical director at English Animal Clinic.

The veterinarians also performed some routine spays and neuters.

This visit was part of an ongoing relationship between the clinic and the school. Earlier this year, students got a visit, where they learned about neonatal kitten care and rescue medicine from Because of Brucey.