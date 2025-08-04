Lafayette High School releases updated traffic pattern for 2025–2026 

As Lafayette High School prepares to open its brand-new campus to students on Thursday, August 7, school and district leaders are sharing important traffic flow information to ensure a safe and smooth start to the school year.

All LHS traffic—including parents, students, buses, and faculty—will enter the campus via Marie Antoinette Street from Congress Street.

LPSS

Please follow the instructions below based on your role:

Bus Traffic

Buses will enter from Congress onto Marie Antoinette.

Turn right onto Susan Drive.

Turn right from Susan Drive into the bus lane.

Buses will exit the lane onto Foreman.

Parent Drop-Off

Enter from Congress onto Marie Antoinette.

Turn right on McDonald Street.

Turn right onto Foreman Drive.

AFTER the buses leave at 6:45, turn right onto Susan Dr. and immediately turn left into the bus lane.

Buses dropping students off will be given priority to access the bus lane ahead of car riders.

ahead of car riders. Exit the drop off lane and continue on Foreman toward Congress.

Student Parking

Student drivers should follow the traffic pattern and may park in the concrete lot behind the school, located next to the football stadium. Enter the lot through the gate on Marie Antoinette.

Important Reminders

Student drop-off is not permitted before 6:45 a.m.

Right turns are only allowed onto Foreman Drive by anyone leaving the LHS campus.

are allowed onto Foreman Drive by anyone leaving the LHS campus. Please do not turn onto Susan Drive from Marie Antoinette —this route is designated for buses only.

—this route is designated for We ask all families, staff, and community members to remain patient and cautious as we adjust to the new traffic patterns and prioritize student safety.



The traffic flow graphic will be available on the Lafayette High and LPSS websites, as well as social media pages, starting Monday to assist with visual guidance.