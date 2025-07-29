Lafayette High School football team helps prepare school gardens

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette High School football team spent their morning giving back to their community by helping prepare gardens at Lafayette Elementary School.

The team prepared containers for new students to plant during the upcoming school year at the elementary school, which was formerly Lafayette Middle School.

"So to be able to work on this huge plot of land, it was very beneficial and has been really helpful to have all these kids show up and help out," said Lafayette Elementary Special Ed resource teacher Jeremy Simon.

The location holds special meaning because Lafayette Elementary was originally Lafayette High School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.