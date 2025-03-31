Watch Now
Lafayette High School Alumni Memory Walk set for Tuesday

Lafayette High School Alumni are invited to walk the current campus on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 6 PM to 7:30 PM, prior to the opening of the new facility for the 2025-26 school year.

Parking:

  • Visitors are asked to park in one of three places
    • Student parking lot behind the new school building.
    • Cajun Field- buses will be providing transportation to and from LHS campus.
    • Parking lot near the 200 building on the corner of Congress St. and Marie Antoinette St. for senior citizens and handicapped parking.
  • NO PARKING in the front circular driveway.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

· A clear bag policy will be enforced.

· Visitors must use one of two entry points designated for the event and go through the weapons detection system.

