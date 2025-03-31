Lafayette High School Alumni Memory Walk set for Tuesday

Lafayette High School Alumni are invited to walk the current campus on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 6 PM to 7:30 PM, prior to the opening of the new facility for the 2025-26 school year.

Parking:



Visitors are asked to park in one of three places

Student parking lot behind the new school building. Cajun Field- buses will be providing transportation to and from LHS campus. Parking lot near the 200 building on the corner of Congress St. and Marie Antoinette St. for senior citizens and handicapped parking.



NO PARKING in the front circular driveway.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

· A clear bag policy will be enforced.

· Visitors must use one of two entry points designated for the event and go through the weapons detection system.