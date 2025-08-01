Lafayette hazmat crews respond to oil and diesel spill after 18-wheeler flips in ditch

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette firefighters and hazmat teams responded Monday afternoon to an oil and diesel spill after a semi-truck crashed in the 200 block of Galbert Road.

Crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. after an 18-wheeler flatbed flipped into a ditch. The wreck caused diesel fuel and oil to leak from the truck, prompting a hazardous materials response and notification to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Fire officials said the Lafayette HazMat team used sorbent booms to contain the spill in the ditch and roadway. LA DEQ also responded to assess environmental concerns.

A private cleanup company was brought in to handle the mitigation. No businesses were affected, and the road was partially closed while crews secured the area.