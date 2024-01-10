Lafayette Habitat to break ground on 2024 Women Build house

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its 2024 Women Build event, bringing together women from across the community to address the affordable housing crisis through fundraising and home construction.

Teams will break ground on the home to be built this year, which will be partially funded by a Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) HOME Grant, dedicated solely to creating affordable housing for families.

“Lafayette Consolidated Government has played a key role in more than 50 houses that we’ve built in Lafayette’s core neighborhoods, including this coming year’s Women Build home," says Melinda Taylor, Executive Director of Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. "LCG has made affordable, owner-occupied housing a top priority over the years by allocating HUD funding to programs addressing the availability and accessibility of safe, decent housing to low-income families.”

Real estate investor, developer and Lafayette Habitat board member Terrica Lynn Smith, who educates and advises individuals on investing and securing financial freedom, is the second 2024 Women Build partner. According to Terrica, “Women Build gives a clear picture of what coming together and working together looks like and I’m excited to be a part of this project.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday, January 10, at 227 Frank Street in Lafayette, where Lafayette Habitat will recognize event sponsors and participants who have raised the remaining portion of the funds to complete the home. This year’s event is presented by FIRST HORIZON with sponsors including Hancock Whitney, Home Bank, Tides Medical, LHC Group, Junior League of Lafayette, Floor & Décor, UL Women’s Leadership Conference, Oge’s Rent-All Center, and Eagle Pest Control.

Volunteer construction shifts for Women Build will take place from January to March of this year.