Lafayette Habitat for Humanity warns of scam

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is warning folks about a scam post that's appeared lately.

"Recently, posts have been circulating on Facebook claiming that Habitat for Humanity is offering free roof replacements, window replacements, or bathroom renovations, etc. for people over 50 years old. Most of these appear to be scam posts and should be reported as such," a Facebook post reads. "Lafayette Habitat for Humanity builds new homes for homeownership. Occassionally, we offer critical repairs (not emergency repairs) in certain neighborhoods or geographic areas based on grant funding. We do not currently provide bathroom remodels or window replacements."

According to the Habitat warning, the scammer posts are slightly modified each time they are re-posted, so here are some guidelines to know what is genuine information and what is a scam:

Questions to ask:

1. Does the post identify which Habitat affiliate is offering these services? In what area?

2. Do any links appear vague or suspicious?

3. Do the official pages and resources of my local Habitat affiliate say anything related to the advertised programs?

How to stay safe:

1. Do not click links that do not clearly take you to official Habitat pages

2. Do not provide personal or financial information to unverified sources

3. Visit official websites for legitimate programs

Programs offered by Acadiana area affiliates:

• Lafayette Habitat for Humanity builds specifically in Lafayette parish – Homeownership Program.

All critical repairs are for homes in specific neighborhoods within Lafayette based on the grant funding -Critical Repair Program.

• Greater Baton Rouge Habitat for Humanity – Homeownership Program and Critical Home Repairs for Seniors and Veterans

Here's a page from the Federal Trade Commission that gives advice on how to avoid scams: https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam