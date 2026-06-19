Lafayette groups collecting flood relief supplies for Avoyelles Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Several Lafayette organizations are collecting flood relief supplies for residents in Avoyelles Parish as cleanup and recovery efforts begin.

The Lafayette Firefighters Association Local 619, the Police Association of Lafayette, the Lafayette Fire Department, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government are working together to collect donations through Monday, June 22.

Community members are asked to donate bottled water, cleaning supplies, buckets, towels, toiletries and personal hygiene items.

Organizers said they are coordinating with regional emergency management officials to establish a staging area in St. Landry Parish. Once conditions allow and floodwaters have receded, the supplies will be transported there for distribution to residents and agencies assisting with recovery in Avoyelles Parish.

“The people of Avoyelles Parish are facing significant challenges as a result of this flooding event,” representatives of the participating organizations said. “As neighboring communities, we have an opportunity to come together and provide support during their time of need. Every donation will help families begin the difficult process of recovery and rebuilding.”

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Monday at the following Lafayette Fire Department stations:

Station 2 — 1013 Mudd Ave.

Station 3 — 429 Cooper Drive

Station 4 — 318 Azelie St.

Station 5 — 2001 Johnston St.

Station 6 — 201 Camellia Blvd.

Station 7 — 345 Kaliste Saloom Road

Station 8 — 601 Broadmoor Blvd.

Station 9 — 4315 Moss St.

Station 10 — 3519 W. Pinhook Road

Station 11 — 1115 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Station 12 — 2856 Verot School Road

Station 13 — 6507 Johnston St.

Station 14 — 201 Curran Lane

Updates and donation information will be posted on the social media pages for the Lafayette Firefighters Association Local 619, the Police Association of Lafayette, the Lafayette Fire Department, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government.