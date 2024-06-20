Lafayette grand jury hands up multiple murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up indictments in several murder cases.

James Errison George, 29, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and one count attempted first-degree murder in connection with the January slaying of Jacquan Deonte Calais, 24, and the shooting of a second man. Bryan James Jenkins Jr., 29, was indicted in the same case, on one count principal to first-degree murder and one count principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Back in January, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies told us they found Calais and the second man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Rials Drive. Calais died at the hospital but the second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said at the time.

In another January slaying, Kolin Landicho Looney, 19, was indicted in connection with the shooting death of Paul Bernard Jr.

Back in January, Broussard Police told us that they found a man in the 400 block of Leisure Field Drive; he had been shot and had died. That was Bernard, who was 18 when he died.

They arrested Looney, who also was 18 at the time, and booked him with second-degree murder. Two other people also were arrested and accused of being accessories, but one was a juvenile and the other hasn't been charged, according to court records.

The grand jury also indicted Jasyri Armon Hilliard, 27, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the March slaying of Elzy James Cyprian Jr.

Back in March, Lafayette Police told us they were called to the 100 block of Harrison Drive early one morning, and found that someone had been shot and transported to a hospital via a private vehicle. He died at the hospital, police said. Their investigation determined that there was a fight among several people who had been gathering on the street, and Cyprian was shot.