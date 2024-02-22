Lafayette grand jury hands up indictments in four slayings

Four people have been indicted in four Lafayette Parish slayings.

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up the indictments this week.

Kamie Jacob Leblanc, 21, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of two men in Carencro Park in November. He's accused in the shooting deaths of Eric Wayne Nunnery and Tyrell Earnest Harris, who both died on November 9.

At the time, Carencro Police tell us they were called to Carencro Park around 2 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon. They found the two men, both 18 years old, inside a vehicle. They both had been shot several times. Harris died at the scene and Nunnery died at a hospital.

Police used information from witnesses, crime cameras and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Real Time Crime Center to identify Leblanc as a suspect. He was arrested later that afternoon in Lafayette, police said at the time.

Also this week, two people were indicted in the December 30 slaying of Rickey James Bernard Jr.

One is a 16-year-old boy. KATC doesn't identify children accused of crimes unless they are convicted of a crime. The boy is accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bernard. Also indicted in that case was Calnisha Nichole Calloway, who is accused of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in a life or death situation.

At the time, police told KATC that Bernard was shot in the 100 block of Ancelet Street. He was found by police suffering from multiple wounds, and although he was taken to a hospital he died of his wounds. The teen was booked after he turned himself in, and Calloway was booked later.

In the third indictment, Deaontrae Lamar-Joseph Sampson, 29, was formally charged with second-degree murder in the December slaying of Michelle Jade Touchet. He also was indicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm; he has a previous conviction for first-degree robbery.

At the time, police told KATC that Touchet, 37, was shot several times in the 300 block of Sampson Avenue. She died at the scene, police said. They said that Touchet was walking home from a neighbor's house when a man approached her, and fired several rounds at her.

In Louisiana, a conviction of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence. A conviction of principal to second-degree murder carries the same sentence.