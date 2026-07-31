Lafayette golf course celebrates 100 years

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course celebrated a huge milestone Friday after reaching 100 years in Lafayette.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Park, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department invited the community out Friday morning to celebrate with a 3-person scramble to commemorate the anniversary.

The celebration continues Saturday with a Grand Centennial Celebration at the Cajundome Convention Center, featuring a historical exhibit, live entertainment and more, kicking off at 5:15 p.m.