Lafayette firefighters respond to house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of South Meyers Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The owners were alerted by their alarm system and left the home, where they discovered the fire on the side of the house and called 911. Firefighters from several fire stations responded to the house, where the fire was progressing through the roof. Responders entered the attic and stopped the fire from spreading further.

The house was left with moderate fire damage to the storage room and roof, and the interior was left with water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.