Lafayette firefighters investigate small fire at Alice Boucher Elementary bathroom

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette firefighters are investigating a small fire that broke out inside a bathroom at Alice Boucher Elementary School on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the school at 400 Patterson St. after officials called 911 to report the fire. The school was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

A school resource officer with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to a bathroom stall and limiting damage.

When firefighters entered, they found a partially burned piece of clothing inside one of the stalls. Minor soot and smoke damage were reported in the bathroom.

Fire investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department are now working to determine what caused the fire.

No additional details have been released at this time.

No injuries were reported, and classes resumed after the situation was secured.