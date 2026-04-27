Lafayette firefighters extinguish heavy commercial fire at Shane's Loaded Mac Bar on Johnston Street

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Shane’s Loaded Mac Bar at the corner of Johnston Street and General Mouton Avenue late last night.

Firefighters said patrons at a neighboring establishment called 911 to report smoke coming from the building. When firefighters and other first responders arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the roof.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered the fire in the kitchen. Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The restaurant sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Shane’s Loaded Mac Bar was not open when the fire was discovered. The business closed around 8 p.m. for the night, investigators said.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.