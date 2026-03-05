Lafayette firefighters contain fire in vacant building

Lafayette Firefighters put out a fire at the Express Inn on Evangeline Thruway late Wednesday.

They were called to the Express Inn located in the 1300 NE Evangeline Thruway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and they found that a two-story building was on fire. The fire was concentrated in two of the building's 40 rooms, and neither were occupied, a spokesman said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to three rooms on the second floor; that area sustained heavy fire damage. Management indicated that none of the rooms were occupied. That section of hotel rooms has not been used for some time, the spokesman said.

Fire officials determined the fire started in one of the rooms on the second floor. The rooms were still furnished. It appears the bed ignited and spread to other contents in the room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.