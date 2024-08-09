Lafayette firefighters battle two major blazes

Lafayette Firefighters had a busy day Thursday, fighting two major fires.

The first call came in just before 7 a.m., from the 100 block of Acorn Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage there; the fire spread to the home and a metal building, which had cars inside. All told, the home, building and four cars were heavily damaged by fire.

Firefighters battled the fire for a half hour before getting it under control. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported. Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire originated in the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second call came in just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Triwood Circle. A shed was on fire when firefighters arrived, and they were able to bring it under control before it spread to the house.

The shed and everything inside was heavily damaged by fire. The homeowner saw the fire and reported it, and firefighters were there within five minutes, a spokesman said. The fire was under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire started in the tool shed. Investigators are examining a charging system and lithium battery as a possibly cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.