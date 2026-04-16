Lafayette Fire Station to close for repairs

Lafayette Fire Station #13, located at 6507 Johnston Street, will temporarily close beginning Friday for a roof replacement and interior renovation project.

The $582,000 project is expected to be complete within six months.

The station was built in 1999 and needs a roof replacement due to recent water intrusion, a full HVAC system upgrade, new ductwork, interior repairs to fix the leaks, lighting upgrades, interior painting and some exterior work.

"During the closure, personnel assigned to Fire Station #13 will be temporarily relocated to a nearby facility at 201 Curran Lane. The Lafayette Fire Department has implemented operational adjustments to ensure there is no disruption in service or emergency response coverage for the surrounding area," a release states.

Interim Fire Chief John Bourgeois said that his department has "taken every step necessary to ensure response times remain efficient and service levels are maintained. The community served by Fire Station #13 can be confident that our firefighters will continue to respond quickly and effectively.”