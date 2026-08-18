Lafayette fire station to close for renovations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting Tuesday, Fire Station #11, located at 1115 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will temporarily close for a roof replacement, foundation repairs, and other renovations. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the project is expected to take about six months to complete and cost an estimated $505,000.

Built in 1992, Fire Station #11 has experienced foundation failure, causing cracks to appear in the interior walls, as maintained by the department. Due to leaks from periods of heavy rainfall, the metal roof will be replaced with an asphalt shingle roof. Water-damaged ceiling tiles will also be replaced, as will the HVAC system. In addition, the project will include painting the interior and exterior of the building and updating the lighting fixtures to LED.

Firefighters assigned to Station #11 will relocate to a nearby station at 100 Montrose Avenue for the duration of the project. Fire officials say the department has taken precautions to ensure that services are not interrupted and that response times remain efficient.

“Closing a fire station, albeit temporary, the main concern is always maintaining efficient response times,” says Fire Chief Earl Borden."The residents and businesses around fire station #11 can be assured the Lafayette Fire Department have put in place sufficient measures provide the same level of service. Our mission is always to save life and property.”