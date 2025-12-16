Lafayette Fire Station #12 reopens after six months of renovations

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Fire Station #12 on Verot School Road has reopened after a six-month renovation project that cost $661,000.

The station at 2856 Verot School Road closed Friday, June 13, for extensive repairs and upgrades. The renovation included roof replacement, exterior painting, ceiling and light fixture replacement, interior painting, and HVAC repairs.

Firefighters have moved back into the station and resumed normal operations.

