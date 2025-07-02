Lafayette Fire Department urges fireworks safety and reminds residents of citywide Fourth of July ban

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Independence Day approaches, the Lafayette Fire Department is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly — and safely.

Officials are urging families to follow fireworks safety guidelines and to remember that fireworks remain illegal within Lafayette city limits. According to city ordinance, it is against the law to possess, use, sell, or ignite fireworks inside city limits at any time.

However, in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish, fireworks may be legally set off from June 25 through July 5, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and until 1:00 a.m. on July 5. Fireworks are not allowed in incorporated areas such as the City of Lafayette, Broussard, or Carencro. Minors under the age of 18 are also prohibited from purchasing or handling fireworks.

The department has released the following safety recommendations:

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always light fireworks at least 200 feet away from buildings and vehicles.

Use a flat, hard surface — not your hands — for ignition.

Keep a hose or bucket of water nearby.

Douse used fireworks with water before discarding them.

Never attempt to relight a “dud” firework.

Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals.

Instead of lighting personal fireworks, officials recommend attending a public event like Lafayette’s Stars & Stripes Celebration, sponsored by LUS and LUS Fiber. The event will be held downtown on Friday, July 4, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov.