Lafayette Fire Department seeking Fire Explorer applicants

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department is looking for applicants interested in the Fire Explorer program.

Through Boy Scouts of America, the Fire Explorer Post is a hands-on, classroom-based program open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 21 who is interested in learning more about careers in fire and emergency services.

According to Lafayette fire officials, the week-long academy is scheduled for June 3 to 7, 2024, from 8 am to 3 pm. All training will take place at the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training.

Upon completion, explorers will be assigned to a fire station where they will be mentored by firefighters and participate in emergency and non-emergency operations, giving them a first-hand look at what it's like to be a firefighter.

An orientation for interested applicants will be held at the training center, located at 300 North Dugas Road, on Wednesday, May 29, beginning at 6 pm. All underage students must be accompanied by a parent.

For additional information, contact the training center at 337-291-5506.