LFD puts out fire near Ochsner NICU

The babies in the NICU at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital got to do a little traveling Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. staff in the unit noticed a light haze of smoke and called 911 right away. They moved the babies to another unit, while firefighters found the smoke was coming from the ceiling. They found a small section of the roof was burning, and were able to put the fire out within minutes.

First responders set up ventilation fans to exhaust the light smoke and smell.

Fire officials determined a roofing company was repairing the roof. The repair process requires the use of a heating torch. The heat from the torch ignited combustible material. The fire smoldered beneath the surface and eventually flared. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

We'll have an update on this story later today.