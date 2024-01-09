Watch Now
Lafayette Fire Department investigating overnight vacant house fire

thumbnail_102 West Gilman Street.jpg
Lafayette Fire Department
Vacant house fire on West Gilman Street in Lafayette.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jan 08, 2024
LAFAYETTE, La. — A vacant house fire on West Gilman Street is being investigated by the Lafayette Fire Department.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of West Gilman Street at 10:15 pm Monday. The dwelling was a vacant, single-family home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully involved. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within ten minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage, Chief Benoit reports.

According to neighbors, the home had been vacant for several months. Unknown persons had been entering and exiting the structure. There were no utilities connected to the home, either.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

