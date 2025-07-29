Lafayette Fire Chief to retire after almost 50 years

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Fire Chief Robert P. Benoit has announced his retirement, effective August 15, 2025, marking the close of an extraordinary 46-year career in fire service.

Chief Benoit’s journey began with a childhood dream to serve his community through firefighting—a dream he fulfilled when he was hired on May 3, 1979. Since then, he has dedicated his life to public service, calling it “an exciting and rewarding career” filled with opportunity, growth, and purpose. Rising through the ranks, Benoit was appointed Fire Chief on August 7, 1993. Over the past three decades, he has led the Lafayette Fire Department with integrity and vision, fostering a financially sound department supported by a team of educated, disciplined, and deeply committed professionals. Under his leadership, the department has maintained its focus on excellence, innovation, and service to the community.

“I’m proud to leave behind a department that is not only strong and stable, but one that reflects the passion and professionalism of the people who serve in it,” said Chief Benoit. “While it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, I look forward to new opportunities and continuing to support the people of Lafayette in a new capacity.”

“Chief Benoit has served Lafayette with visionary leadership for four decades,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “He has built a department that leads the state and sets the standard for others to follow. While he will be missed, he will remain as a liaison and an asset to Lafayette Parish.”

Chief Benoit will be critically involved in the search committee to identify his successor, ensuring a smooth leadership transition. Following his retirement, he will begin a new role with Acadian Ambulance as Fire Liaison Supervisor, where he will continue to serve the region and support Lafayette Parish through ongoing emergency preparedness work in coordination with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP).

Lafayette Consolidated Government extends its deepest gratitude to Chief Benoit for his decades of unwavering service and leadership—and looks forward to the continued legacy he leaves behind. Details for a retirement celebration honoring Chief Benoit’s service will be announced in the coming weeks.

