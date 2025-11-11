Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Christmas Market to illuminate Moncus Park Oaks on December 4th

The Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Christmas Market will light up the Moncus Park Oaks on Thursday, December 4 from 4-8 p.m.



This annual holiday shopping tradition, featuring 60 local market vendors, will offer a rich array of food and gifts showcasing the artisan community's talent and craftsmanship. Louisiana band Whisht will perform traditional Irish and Christmas music beginning at 5:30.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Bring the family and capture a holiday photo. The Acadiana Center for the Arts PACE teaching artists will be leading a holiday art activity for the kids. They'll also have Christmas caroling throughout the evening.

Carpooling and bike-riding to the park are encouraged. There will be on-site parking inside the park in the paved lot ($2 per hour) or in the grass of Lafayette Lawn.