Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Christmas Market to illuminate Moncus Park Oaks on December 4th

moncus park.jpg
katc
moncus park.jpg
Posted

The Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Christmas Market will light up the Moncus Park Oaks on Thursday, December 4 from 4-8 p.m.
 
This annual holiday shopping tradition, featuring 60 local market vendors, will offer a rich array of food and gifts showcasing the artisan community's talent and craftsmanship. Louisiana band Whisht will perform traditional Irish and Christmas music beginning at 5:30. 

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Bring the family and capture a holiday photo. The Acadiana Center for the Arts PACE teaching artists will be leading a holiday art activity for the kids. They'll also have Christmas caroling throughout the evening.  

Carpooling and bike-riding to the park are encouraged. There will be on-site parking inside the park in the paved lot ($2 per hour) or in the grass of Lafayette Lawn.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.