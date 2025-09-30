"Lafayette Famous" fundraiser set for KRVS

Cité des Arts and Silverbacks Improv will be hosting “Lafayette Famous: An Improv Fundraiser for KRVS” on Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette.

Expect an evening of improv featuring performers from a variety of Lafayette troupes, and some very special "Lafayette famous" storytellers! All profits go straight to KRVS to help offset the loss of 1/3 of their operating budget due to budget cuts, a release states.

Everyone is invited to come out and support KRVS; the event will be hosted by local actor and improvisor Aren Chaisson.

Here's some info about KRVS:

We are a listener-supported public radio station, located in Lafayette, Louisiana. We broadcast live annually from area music festivals, and produce and air live broadcasts of music series throughout Acadiana.

We play Cajun, Zydeco, Blues, Jazz, Swamp Pop, Swamp Rock, Louisiana singer/songwriter music, and many other distinct musical styles created and played in Louisiana. Countless musicians have joined us in Cypress Lake Studios to play live and talk about their work, including: Sonny Landreth, Michael Doucet, Zachary Richard, Steve Riley, David Greely, Christine Balfa, Dirk Powell, the Magnolia Sisters, Keith Frank, the late Beau Jocque, Mark Broussard, Henry Butler, the Red Stick Ramblers, Terrance Simien, Marcia Ball, Buckwheat Zydeco and many more.

Service Region

KRVS serves a region known as Acadiana, with a distinct French language, culture and traditions. By focusing on indigenous Louisiana programming, KRVS provides an important local resource for the Creole and Cajun residents of south Louisiana.

Broadcasting from the heart of French Louisiana, KRVS is committed to artists and performances unique to the language, culture and music of south Louisiana. We also air programs synonymous with public radio such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, World Café, Thistle & Shamrock, American Routes and This American Life.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

KRVS is a regional public radio facility licensed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Housed on the campus, KRVS began broadcasting in 1963 with a power of 10 watts and a coverage area of about six city blocks. Located in Burke-Hawthorne Hall, KRVS now broadcasts at 100,000 watts providing service to 651,000 Louisiana residents in 12 parishes across the southern portion of the state. In addition, KRVS' programming is available worldwide via www.krvs.org.

As a non-commercial, non-profit public radio station, KRVS is supported by listener contributions, station fundraising activities, program underwriting, corporate and business support, gifts and endowments, institutional and foundation grants.