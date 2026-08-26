Lafayette family loses everything in house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette man and his young son lost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the house at the intersection of West Willow and Essie Streets just before 8 a.m., where they found a fire in the kitchen. They were quickly able to get it under control.

No one was home at the time, but everything inside was lost.

Fire officials determined the fire began at an electrical receptacle in the kitchen. There was a loose connection with one of the outlets with a possible overload. The fire was ruled an accident.