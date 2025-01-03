Lafayette family displaced after house fire

No injuries were reported after a house on Eleventh Street burned Thursday afternoon, Lafayette Firefighters say.

They were called to the house in the 1300 block of Eleventh Street just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The house was home to a mother of two, and her brother. They had evacuated the house and were safe when firefighters arrived.

The house sustained moderate fire damage, and the family was displaced, firefighters say.

The fire started in the wall of the bathroom, when an electrical outlet malfunctioned, ignited the wall studs, and fire spread into the attic. The fire was ruled an accident.