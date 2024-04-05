Lafayette drug bust nets pounds of fentanyl, meth and cocaine

Local, state and federal authorities worked together on a drug investigation that netted pounds of cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

The long-term investigation teamed up Lafayette Police Department Narcotics Agents, Lafayette Police Narcotics Street Teams, DEA and Louisiana State Police.

This week, they executed search warrants in the 100 block of Syrup Roa, and in the 400 block of Lancaster Drive.

They seized 2 kilos of cocaine, 2.3 kilos of methamphetamine, 2.25 kilograms of fentanyl, 22 grams of marijuana, two kilo presses, a mixer, three guns, one stolen gun and about $9,000 in cash.

Agents booked Trayvon Charles, 33, with six counts distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

Jakaylen Charles, 25, was booked with possession with intent to distribute meth, fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges.