Lafayette District Probation & Parole hosts annual trunk or treat

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections Lafayette District held its annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday night.

The officers said they were excited to give back to their community with this annual event.

"It is something we as an individual office have decided; they do it at different offices across the state," said Jason Nelson, Specialist, Louisiana Dept. of Probation and Parole. "We, as an individual office, decided we want to give back to the community even more than we already do, so we lined it up and advertised for it."

