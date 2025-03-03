Lafayette deputy arrested on cruelty charge

State Troopers have booked a Lafayette deputy on cruelty charges.

The investigation began last month, when detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) regarding allegations of cruelty to a juvenile involving a deputy with LPSO.

Matthew Frost, 28, of Lafayette was booked on a warrant with two counts felony cruelty to a juvenile.

Troopers say Frost is accused of committing the offense against the same victim on two separate occasions in June 2024.

On March 3, 2025, Frost was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Troopers say: "To report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available. To submit a report, please contact the LSP Suspicious Activity Hotline at 1-800-434-8007, use the See Send smartphone app, or use our online reporting system by visiting the LA-SAFE website at http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link. These systems offer a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators."