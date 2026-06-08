Lafayette cuts ribbon on downtown sidewalk improvements

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government cut the ribbon on phase two of the downtown sidewalk improvements project.

The ceremony took place at South Washington and West Vermillion streets.

The work will upgrade sidewalks and accessibility at six intersections, helping to make the area safer and more walkable.

"Downtown infrastructure, some of it is, you know, over 100 years old, and so going back and refurbishing and bringing the ADA compliance to standard is key," Mayor-President Monique Boulet said. "It also allows better bicycle access. You know, you see the ramps on each of the edges, and so it's an all-around improvement."