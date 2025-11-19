Lafayette councilman proposes city control over parade routes amid Jefferson Street concerns

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette City Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux introduced a proposal during the monthly Lafayette Consolidated Government meeting that would give the city council full control over any future parade route changes.

The proposal follows last month's announcement that Lafayette parades would roll through Jefferson Street downtown beginning next year. Business owners and the Lafayette Downtown Authority raised several concerns about the route change to Boudreaux.

The city moved parade routes away from Jefferson Street in the late 1990s to protect millions of dollars in streetscape improvements. Now there are concerns that Carnival crowds could damage $250,000 in new landscaping along the street.

Boudreaux said the issue is not his personal concern, but reflects what his constituents are worried about regarding the parade route change.

