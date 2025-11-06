Lafayette Council seeking applicants for Constable

Lafayette, LA – Due to resignation, the Lafayette Parish Council will consider filling a vacancy, effective immediately upon appointment, for the Office of Constable for Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Parish of Lafayette. The temporary term is to be filled through the remainder of the current unexpired term, until such time as a new Constable is elected, which is scheduled for November/December 2026.

Individuals wishing to submit a resume for the above vacancy shall be of good moral character, be able to read and write the English language, possess a high school diploma or its equivalent as determined by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and be an elector and resident of the ward or district. Yearly ethics training for all appointees is required as is financial disclosure under certain circumstances.

Resumes are to be forwarded to Joseph Gordon-Wiltz, Clerk of the Council, P.O. Box 4017-C, Lafayette, LA 70502 or emailed to BCLafayette@LafayetteLA.gov no later than noon, Friday, November 14, 2025 with appointment to be made at the Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Regular Meeting of the Lafayette Parish Council. Resume submissions are public record.