Lafayette Council on Aging sets fundraiser

The Lafayette Council on Aging has set its annual fundraiser.

The "Ageless in Time" Gala is scheduled for June 18, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1521 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the organization's Home-Delivered Meals Program, known as Meals on Wheels, which provides nutritious meals and daily wellness checks to seniors throughout Lafayette Parish, officials say.

"﻿Guests can expect an elegant evening of dining, entertainment, and community celebration, all in support of a cause that ensures no senior in the community goes hungry or feels forgotten. General admission tickets are $100 and are available now," a release states.

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﻿"Every meal we deliver is more than food on a plate. It is a daily connection that tells our seniors they are seen, valued, and cared for," says Lakisha Varner, Executive Director of the Lafayette Council on Aging. "The 'Ageless in Time' Gala allows our community to come together and ensure that this lifeline continues for the neighbors who need it most."

﻿Founded under a state charter issued in 1965, the Lafayette Council on Aging is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the parish's elderly population. Its programs are aimed at reaching seniors most in need, with a central goal of helping older adults live at home as long as possible while enriching their quality of life.

﻿This year's gala is made possible in part by its presenting sponsors, Higginbotham Insurance and Bradberry Construction.

﻿"At Higginbotham, we believe in protecting what matters most, and that includes the people who built this community," says Alex Simm of Higginbotham Insurance. "Supporting Meals on Wheels is our way of giving back to the seniors who have given so much to Lafayette, and we are proud to stand behind the Council on Aging's mission."

﻿"Bradberry Construction is built on the idea that strong communities take care of their own," says Jonathan Bradberry of Bradberry Construction. "Being a presenting sponsor of the 'Ageless in Time' Gala lets us help build something lasting: the assurance that our seniors are nourished, checked on, and never alone."