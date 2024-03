A joint Lafayette council meeting planned for tomorrow has been canceled.

The meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. March 26, was intended to provide council members a tour and overview of the Homewood drainage project.

"The Special Joint Council Meeting of March 26, 2024 on the Homewood Project has been canceled due to predicted rains in advance of the meeting that could make areas of the site impassable," a release from the council office states.

To read our story about the planned meeting, click here.