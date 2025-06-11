Lafayette Coffee Festival set for June 14

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The first-ever Lafayette Coffee Festival kicks off Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Rock-n-Bowl in downtown Lafayette. It will draw Gulf Coast roasters, coffee innovators, and specialty vendors together for a day of flavor exploration, education, and celebration. Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will feature more than a dozen exhibitors, hands-on classes, live demos, and unlimited coffee tastings, all for just $10 admission.

Organizer Jim Currie explains, “Our coffee festival is as much about coffee education as it is drinking new flavors. The world of coffee is complex and there is so much to explore in terms of different beans, different roasting options and different brewing methods. Our exhibitors are coming from all over southwest Louisiana to share new coffee experiences with our festival visitors.”

Some events to expect:

Coffee Tastings:

Over a dozen specialty coffee roasters from across Southwest Louisiana will offer samples of their best brews.

Educational Sessions:

Coffee brewing method demonstrations

Coffee flavor wheel exploration

Green coffee roasting sessions

Expert Panels:

Louisiana Roasters Roundtable hosted by Thomas Faulk (Abbeville), focusing on shared challenges and collaboration in the roasting community.

The festival is held at Rock-n-Bowl’s second-floor exhibit hall at 905 Jefferson Street. Free parking is available.

Participants include:

Bayou Bartista - Breaux Bridge

Black Café - Lafayette

CC’s Coffee House - New Orleans

Community Coffee - Baton Rouge

Coffeeweed Cottage - Lafayette

Good Ground Services - Lafayette

Haley Sehati Photography - Lafayette

HD Processing - Lafayette

Josey’s Goods LLC - Duson

The Louisiana Bean - Duson

LA Coffee Company - Lake Charles

Orleans Coffee - Kenner

Provencial Posh - Breaux Bridge

PJs Coffee - Lafayette/Scott

REVE Coffee Roasters - Lafayette

JET Coffee - Lafayette

LDAF / Certified LA Program - Baton Rouge

Seans Pinched Beans - Gretna

More information, including the full schedule and exhibitor list, is available at lafayettecoffeefestival.com

Tickets can also be purchased online here.

Event Location



