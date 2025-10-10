Lafayette cleaning company bringing hope and help to families battling cancer

A Lafayette cleaning company is bringing hope and help to families battling cancer.

Platt Services, which is owned by Sonya Platt, partners with Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit that provides free home cleanings for patients and their families.

The program offers relief from day-to-day chores so they can focus on their health.

With October marking breast cancer awareness month, Platt says it's the perfect time to spread the word about this service.

She says many people don't know these cleanings are available at no cost, and she hopes more cancer patients in Acadiana will take advantage of the program.