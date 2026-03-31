Lafayette City Marshal partners to protect the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Marshal's Office partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana Jackie Unit to provide safety to the facility and the youth it serves.

The Marshal's Office is helping to implement safety measures, as well as provide supervision and security in the area.

"The kids are here. We want to make sure we keep the kids safe, so when I say a security assessment, what I'm talking about is the cameras now is with my dispatches. We will be in the area," Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said. "You'll start seeing Marshal units here, and we're just working with the Boys and Girls Club because we want to make sure that the Boys and Girls Club is safe, and we want to make sure that kids are safe and the staff is safe."