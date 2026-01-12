Lafayette City Marshal employee arrested

An employee of the Lafayette City Marshal's Office has been arrested after "discrepancies" were found in the office's financial accounts.

According to the Marshal's Office, Jacqueline Theresa Walsh was arrested and fired from her job there.

Records at the parish jail show she was booked with identity theft and theft. As of Monday afternoon, no bond had been set yet for her release.

We asked if the identity theft charge involved information taken from citizens, and the office tells us it was not. That charge stems from her alleged use of a Marshal's Office credit card that had a deputy marshal's name on it.

"Once irregularities were identified, immediate action was taken to protect the integrity of the office and ensure the issue was addressed through proper legal channels. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office continues to cooperate fully with authorities and has implemented additional safeguards to strengthen internal financial controls. There is no indication that the public was impacted, and citizens should not be concerned about the security of their personal information," a statement from the Marshal's Office states.