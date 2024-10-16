Lafayette City Court canceled

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette City Court announce all City Court sessions scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2024, have been canceled due to the recent passing of City Court Judge Jules D. Edwards, III.

"Judge Edwards served our community with dedication and integrity for over 30 years, leaving a lasting impact on our justice system. We extend our deepest condolences to Judge Edwards’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," a release from Mayor President Monique Boulet's office states.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.