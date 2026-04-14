Lafayette City Council chair says no homelessness ordinance has been formally submitted for a vote yet

LAFAYETTE PARISH — No ordinance related to homelessness has been formally introduced to the Lafayette City Council, the council’s chair said Tuesday, pushing back on recent reports suggesting new restrictions could be on the way.

Council Chair Kenneth P. Boudreaux said in a statement that, as of now, no proposal has been submitted to the Office of the Clerk of the Council for placement on an upcoming agenda.

“While there has been public conversation and media reporting suggesting that an ordinance may be forthcoming, I want to be clear with our community: no such ordinance has been filed through the City Council’s official legislative process,” Boudreaux said. “Until an item is formally submitted to the Clerk of the Council, it is not before the Council for consideration.”

Boudreaux emphasized that any ordinance, including those addressing homelessness, must follow established procedures before it can be debated or adopted.

“The public can remain confident that any proposed ordinance … must go through a formal submission and introduction process before it can finally be considered by the Council,” he said. “There are no shortcuts to that process.”

He added that the clerk’s office is responsible for ensuring transparency, including publishing agenda items in accordance with local requirements and Louisiana’s open meetings laws.

The statement comes amid increased public discussion about how the city should address homelessness, an issue that often draws strong reactions from residents and advocates.

Boudreaux said those perspectives are important and should be part of any future policy discussion.

“Issues involving our unhoused neighbors deserve careful, deliberate consideration and meaningful community input,” he said. “Should any proposal come forward in the future, it will be handled in a transparent manner that allows for full public engagement and discussion.”

Residents are encouraged to rely on official City Council agendas and notices from the clerk’s office for accurate information about items under consideration.