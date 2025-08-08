Lafayette city and parish councils begin joint budget hearings, place City Hall renovation on hold

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette’s city and parish councils kicked off their annual joint budget hearings Thursday, reviewing the administration’s proposed spending plan line by line.

Finance Chair and City Council District 5 representative Kenneth Boudreaux said the first day focused on public works and major capital issues.

“We had our first day of budget hearings… done in a joint session with both the city and the parish councils,” Boudreaux said. “It went as smooth as we could possibly expect… addressed most of the things in public works and a lot of the capital issues — everything related to drainage, roads and bridges — some of the things that people are really, really concerned about.”One major item — the planned renovation of City Hall — is now on hold.

“We did move those funds back into a holding fund… a reserve fund for bonds,” Boudreaux explained. “That money is no longer available at this time for the project. It’s on hold. The renovation needs still exist… there may be an opportunity to put some funding in before the end of the budget process.”Employees have raised concerns about restroom stalls “not even usable” and equipment damaged by roof leaks. Repairs are ongoing but not happening fast enough, Boudreaux said.

He also emphasized the detailed nature of Lafayette’s process:

“Not many communities still do that. We literally go page by page, line by line, and could raise questions on any item and make the necessary adjustments. The fiscal responsibility was well displayed today on behalf of all 10 members of the city and parish councils.”The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 12, covering city court, police, fire, Lafayette Utilities System and Lafayette Fiber.

Boudreaux encouraged residents to attend:

“If your work schedule, your home schedule, your family life allows — please come out… even if you don’t want to say anything, monitor, observe and see your government working for you.”The full budget hearing schedule is available at LafayetteLA.gov.