Lafayette church offering drive-thru ashes to accommodate busy families on Ash Wednesday

LAFAYETTE — First Lutheran Church in Lafayette honored Ash Wednesday by giving the community an opportunity to quickly receive their ashes.

Mark Kinler, the church’s Council President, said “It’s just to give everybody an opportunity in the bustle hustle world that we all live in to share this moment.”

He said the church started doing drive-through ashes several years ago. As they've continued doing it through the years, they say they've seen more people come through.

About two hours before they closed their drive-through service, Kinler said “Last year we had right at about 800, and this year we’re over 1,000.”

Church members also shared they saw 19 dogs come through to get their ashes.

