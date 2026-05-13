Lafayette business receives NOAA contract to build uncrewed boats

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette Parish business received a massive federal contract.

Chance Maritime Technologies Chance Maritime Technologies to support NOAA’s next generation of charting and mapping operations with a flexible, mission-ready USV platform designed and built in the USA

Chance Maritime Technologies won a 21-million-dollar deal with NOAA, allowing the company to build up to eight uncrewed boats for the agency.

The 30-foot vessels will be used to map the ocean and study fisheries

"We are very excited to work with NOAA to advance the capabilities of uncrewed systems," said Stuart Chance, CEO and Founder of Chance Maritime Technologies. "NOAA has been a great advocate of USV technology and operations for well over a decade, and we look forward to incorporating the Chance USVs into the NOAA fleet.

The flexibility of the Chance LR30 was demonstrated alongside OECI and the University of New Hampshire Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping to map Lake Erie in 2025, demonstrating both next-generation multibeam technology and towed sidescan sensors.

"Uncrewed systems are transforming how we understand the ocean," added Michael Scherer, Chief Technology Officer at Chance Maritime. "The Chance LR30 will seamlessly adapt to NOAA's evolving mission. Whatever the agency needs to do next — new sensors, new survey areas, new discoveries — this platform is ready for it."

Click here to read the full press release.