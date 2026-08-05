Lafayette budget review starts soon

The annual review of the proposed LCG budget starts Thursday morning.

The schedule, which you can see by scrolling down, includes several dates in August, culminating in the final adoption of the budget in September.

All meetings are open to the public. To see the budget proposed by the Boulet Administration, clic k here.

Lafayette City Council Finance Committee Chair Kenneth P. Boudreaux and Lafayette Parish Council Finance Committee Chair Donald Richard sent out a press release on Wednesday, asking citizens to attend the meetings.

"The proposed budget will be reviewed during a series of public meetings, during which Councilmembers will receive presentations from departments and agencies, ask questions, and discuss proposed funding priorities for the upcoming fiscal year," the release states.

Here's the schedule: