Lafayette begins search for new Chief of Police

LAFAYETTE, La. — The search for a new Chief of Police to lead the Lafayette Police Department has officially been launched by the Mayor-President's Office.

“Selecting the next Lafayette Chief of Police is one of the most important decisions I will make as the Mayor of the City of Lafayette,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Bringing stability to the department and building trust and credibility between the department and the citizens of Lafayette is my first priority.”

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the ideal candidate possesses a proven track record in law enforcement leadership, with demonstrated abilities to reduce crime, build community trust, and implement innovative policing strategies.

"Forward-thinking leadership is a must, particularly as this candidate adopts new technologies and methods to improve public safety," explained Jamie Boudreaux, Chief Communications Officer. "Candidates must also prioritize accountability within the department, ensuring that all officers uphold the highest standards of conduct."

Detailed information about the position, including qualifications, can be found in the official job description here.

Applicants must first meet the required steps and expectations of the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board and the Office of State Examiner. They can then proceed to Review Committee and Mayoral interviews. The Review Committee is in development, alongside opportunities for community engagement. Specifics will be forthcoming, officials report.

"The Office of the Mayor-President is committed to ensuring a transparent process that includes community input and will begin advertising this opportunity to local, statewide and national organizations," said Boudreaux.

Selection Process Timeline:



June 24, 2024 – Job Posted, Application Intake Begins

Summer 2024

Active Candidate Recruitment Civil Service Test by Office of State Examiner Community Engagement Begins

Fall 2024

Community Engagement Continued Qualified Candidates Advance to Review Committee for Interviews Interviews Conducted by Review Committee

Winter 2024 – Top Candidate Interviews with Mayor

By January 1, 2025 – Selection/Announcement of Chief of Police

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates can send their resume, a cover letter, and professional references to applicant@lafayettela.gov. Include “Lafayette Chief of Police” in the job interest subject line.