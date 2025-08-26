Lafayette Ballet Theatre sets Nutcracker auditions

Lafayette Ballet Theatre has set auditions for the 25th Anniversary Nutcracker.

The auditions are set for September 6 and 7 at LBT, 201 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette.

They're looking for:

Beginner and intermediate dancers: female dancers at least 8 years old as of December 1, 2025 who have completed at least one year of ballet study and currently are studying ballet in an established dance program

Advanced Level: Dancers 15 years and older (advanced pointe work) who are currently studying ballet in an established dance program.

Attre: Dancers are asked to wear ballet attire and have their hair pulled up.

Advanced auditions will be Saturday, September 6 for ages 15 to professional; pointe work, followed by 1:30 audition for roles in ballet flats and character shoes.

Beginner and intermediate auditions will be Sunday, September 7 for ages 8 to 14 - no pointe work.

COST: $35 cash or check fee for participants ages 8 to 18. (There is no audition fee for dancers age 19+ )

Checks payable to LBT and cash are accepted at the audition. Online fee is $36.

For audition details or to pre-register for the audition, visit www.lafayetteballet.org [lafayetteballettheatre.org]

Boys (ages 9 - 12) are invited to audition on September 28 and October 5. For more information email Shannon@LafayetteBalletTheatre.org