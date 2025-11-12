Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lafayette Ballet Theatre celebrates 25th anniversary with Nutcracker Tea event this Saturday

The special event takes place Saturday, November 15th, at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special Nutcracker Tea event this weekend, ahead of their holiday performances.

The celebration will take place at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette on Saturday, November 15th, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Community members can join in marking the milestone season and celebrate with members of the cast.

Tickets cost $75 per person, or attendees can purchase a table. The event will feature performances, holiday photos, and festive crafts.

Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry will present the celebration.

