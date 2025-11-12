Lafayette Ballet Theatre celebrates 25th anniversary with Nutcracker Tea event this Saturday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Ballet Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special Nutcracker Tea event this weekend, ahead of their holiday performances.

The celebration will take place at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette on Saturday, November 15th, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Community members can join in marking the milestone season and celebrate with members of the cast.

Tickets cost $75 per person, or attendees can purchase a table. The event will feature performances, holiday photos, and festive crafts.

Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry will present the celebration.

